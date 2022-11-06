India beats Zimbabwe by 71 runs: Thrilling moments from T20 World Cup match

Hardik Pandya (L) and Virat Kohli (R) celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 6.Axar Patel, left, and Suryakumar Yadav walk from the field after their innings during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.Zimbabwe's Sean Williams, left, and teammate Craig Ervine celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.Virat Kohli reacts after taking a catch to dismiss Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.Axar Patel (R) celebrates the last wicket of Zimbabwe's Tendai Chatara with Hardik Pandya (C) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6.Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl (R) and Sikandar Raza run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6.Mohammed Shami fields the ball during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6.Rishabh Pant, right, attempts to stump Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.Virat Kohli, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Australia.Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Australia.