IND vs WI 2nd ODI | India's Axar Patel brings West Indies down to earth

Associated Press

West Indies batters again took their team over the 300-run mark, with opener Shai Hope scoring a century in his 100th one-day international, but it still wasn't enough to beat India on July 24. (Image: AP)Axar Patel smashed a 35-ball 64 not out, including the winning six, to secure a series-clinching two-wicket win for India with two balls to spare. India leads the three-match series 2-0. (Image: AP)The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first at Queen’s Park Oval, reaching 311-6 thanks to Hope’s 135-ball 115 — with eight fours and three sixes — and 74 from captain Nicholas Pooran, who clouted six sixes. (Image: AP)India chased down the imposing target, scoring 312-8 in 49.4 overs. As well as No. 7 Patel's match-winning innings, key knocks came from Shreyas Iyer (63 runs in 71 balls), Sanju Samson (54 in 51) and opener Shubman Gill (43 in 49). (Image: AP)India started the last over needing eight runs for victory but with only two wickets left. Medium pacer Kyle Mayers (2-48) bowled the over and only two runs came off his first three deliveries, leaving India still requiring six runs off three balls. (Image: AP)Patel only need the one, smashing Mayers' fourth delivery for six. India won the series opener by three runs on July 22 after West Indies chose to field first — reaching 305-6 in reply to India’s 308-7. (Image: AP)Both teams made one change on July 24 from that match — injured Gudakesh Motie was replaced by fellow spinner Hayden Walsh for West Indies, while Prasidh Krishna lost his place in the India lineup to Avesh Khan, who returned 0-54 from six overs. (Image: AP)Shardul Thakur was India's most successful bowler with 3-54 in seven overs, dismissing both Hope, who was caught by Patel, and Pooran. (Image: AP)The series-concluding ODI is on July 27. (Image: AP)