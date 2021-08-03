In Pics | Tokyo taken over by omnipresent Olympic rings

A field attendant passes netting emblazoned with the Olympic rings on the north pitch of Oi Hockey Stadium before a women's field hockey match between Argentina and Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A rider rounds the track past Olympic Rings during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The Olympic rings are reflected on Sabre weapon of Olfa Hezami of Tunisia as competes with Norika Tamura of Japan in the women's Sabre team round of 16 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, wins her heat during the semifinals in the women's 200-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

South Korea's Hyunsoo Kim looks to catch a fly out hit by Dominican Republic's Melky Cabrera during a baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Ireland midfield Lizzy Holden (14) wears a necklace with the Olympic rings during a women's field hockey match against India at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Olympic Rings are reflected in a puddle on the women's rugby sevens pitch at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Liliia Akhaimova, of Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)