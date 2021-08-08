MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Tokyo Olympics: Kindness, empathy highlight humanity

Associated Press
August 08, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world’s most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?” The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. But they’re very much appreciated by a global audience that’s been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution. Viral photos from an variety of sports depict a clearly pained Olympian juxtaposed by another’s outreach of generosity. (Image: AP)
In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world’s most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?” The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. But they’re very much appreciated by a global audience that’s been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution. Viral photos from an variety of sports depict a clearly pained Olympian juxtaposed by another’s outreach of generosity. Here, Claire Michel, of Belgium, is assisted by Lotte Miller of Norway after the finish of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Image: AP)
Mexico's Jesus Angulo and teammate Luis Romo confort Japan's Takefusa Kubo after their men's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Image: AP)
Russian Olympic Committee's Imam Khataev comforts Kazakhstan's Bekzad Nurdauletov after the former won the men's light heavyweight 81-kg preliminaries boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Stephenie Mcpherson, of Jamaica reacts as she is helped from the track after the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, consoles United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) after their semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics in Kashima, Japan, Monday, August 2, 2020. Canada won 1-0. (Image: The Canadian Press via AP)
Britain's goalkeeper Claire Hinch (1) comforts India's Neha Neha, right, after winning their women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Britain won 4-3. (Image: AP)
Alex Yee of Great Britain (55) reaches to help up Kristian Blummenfelt of Team Norway (43) after Blummenfelt won the gold medal and Yee won silver during the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Russian Olympic Committee's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, right, hugs New Zealand's David Nyika after winning their men's heavyweight 91kg semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Femke Bol, left, of the Netherlands, embraces Lea Sprunger, of Switzerland, after their semifinal of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, August 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Britain's Leah Julia Wilkinson, left, comforts India's Deep Grace Ekka after Britain won their women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Britain won 4-3. (Image: AP)
Mohamed Katir, of Spain and Paul Chelimo, of United States embrace as they finish in a men's 5,000-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Robin Hendrix, of Belgium, left, embraces Hugo Hay, of France, after their men's 5,000-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Laura Muir, of Britain, is embraced by a competitor after her second place finish in the final of the women's 1,500-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Eduard Trippel of Germany, right comforts Michael Zgank of Turkey after winning their men -90kg semifinal round against unseen, in the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Image: AP)
Belgium's Julie Vanloo (35), left, offers help to Puerto Rico's Jazmon Gwathmey (24) during women's basketball preliminary round game between Belgium and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Image: AP)
Tags: #2020 Olympics #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Aug 8, 2021 01:41 pm

