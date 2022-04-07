In Pics | Tiger Woods defies the odds in quest for sixth Masters title

AFP

Tiger Woods has talked the talk, now he'll have to walk the walk as he chases a record-tying sixth Masters title only 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash. (Image: AFP)Woods, a 15-time major champion, played the back nine at hilly Augusta National on April 6 in a final practice round before start of the 86th Masters on April 7, making one last test of his surgically repaired right leg. (Image: AFP)"I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It's now walking is the hard part," Woods said. "This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for." (Image: AFP)Woods has not played a competitive round in 17 months, since trying to defend his 2019 title at a 2020 Masters delayed to November by Covid-19. His quest for No. 16 comes 14 months after Woods suffered career-threatening injuries to his lower right leg in a February 2021 single-car crash in California. (File Image: AFP)In February 2021, Woods was involved in an automobile accident that left him hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months, his right leg repaired with rods, plates and screws that have left him with limited mobility. "I've been very excited about how I've recovered each and every day," Woods said. "That has been the challenge... how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day." (File Image: AFP)Tiger Woods was poised to launch his boldest Masters bid yet on April 7, a quarter-century after his 12-shot triumph at Augusta National heralded a new era in golf. Then, the 21-year-old Woods cemented his superstar status with a record-setting victory that made him the youngest Masters winner, nabbing the first of his current 15 major titles. (Image: AFP)The 46-year-old, who has slumped to 973rd in the world rankings, couldn't even confirm until April 5 that he planned to tee it up, but make no mistake, Woods has his sights set on a record-equalling sixth Masters victory. "I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it," Woods said, expressing complete confidence in every aspect of his game. (Image: AFP)The challenge will be simply walking the hilly, 7,510-yard Augusta National course for four straight days. "That's going to be the challenge, and it's going to be a challenge of a major marathon," said Woods, who was unable to walk for months. (Image: AFP)