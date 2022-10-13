In Pics: The stadiums hosting T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

Moneycontrol News

Adelaide Oval, located in Adelaide, South Australia, has hosted cricket matches for over 150 years. This sports ground has a capacity of 53,500. (Image credit: adelaideoval/Facebook)The Gabba in Queensland is renowned for its ‘true’, hard, fast and bouncy pitches - perfect for T20 cricket, the T20 World Cup website notes. The stadium can seat around 42,000 people. (Image credit: TheGabbaBrisbane/Facebook)Kardinia Park seats just over 30,000 people. Located an hour’s drive away from Melbourne, this stadium has hosted several international T20 matches, soccer friendlies and more.Bellerive Oval has a capacity of 20,000, making it the second largest stadium in Tasmania in terms of capacity. It is also the only venue in Tasmania which hosts international cricket matches.Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere and 10th biggest in the world. It has a capacity of over 100,000. This historic stadium was constructed in 1853. (Image credit: MelbourneCricketGround/Facebook)Perth Stadium is the third-largest in Australia with the capacity to hold more than 60,000 people. (Image credit: perthstadium/Facebook)Sydney Cricket Ground is a venue steeped in 150 years of history. It has the capacity to hold 48,000 people and is considered among the country’s architectural treasures.