In Pics | Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan power India to 7-wicket win over South Africa

Associated Press

Shreyas Iyer scored his second ODI hundred as India beat South Africa by seven wickets on October 9 with 25 balls to spare. Iyer finished with his highest ODI score of 113 not out and put on 161 runs with Ishan Kishan (93) for the third wicket as India eased to 282-3 in 45.5 overs in the second one-day international. Earlier, half-centuries from Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) had helped South Africa to reach 278-7 after it won the toss and chose to bat. The three-match series is level at 1-1. South Africa won the opener by nine runs. Iyer was named player of the match but could be in doubt for the series-decider in Delhi on October 11 after cramping during the game. "The wicket was playing well when I went in," Iyer said. "Ishan and I wanted to play the ball on merit and build a partnership. It worked out well for us. I will know about the final game on reaching Delhi." Chasing 279, India lost stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan (13) early. Shubman Gill scored 28 before offering a return catch to Kagiso Rabada (1-59). Iyer and Kishan came together at 48-2 and their partnership swung the match India's way. Kishan set the pace with four fours and seven sixes to entertain the crowd. He reached his half-century off 60 deliveries. The pair helped India reach 200 in 33.3 overs. Kishan fell short of his first ODI hundred, but Iyer got to the three-figure mark off 103 balls. He hit 15 fours and faced 111 deliveries. Iyer and Sanju Samson (30 not out) put on 73 for the undefeated fourth wicket and polished off the remaining runs with 4.1 overs to spare. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj took 3-38 in his 10 overs to restrict the Proteas. He bowled opener Quinton de Kock for 5 runs and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (1-54) dismissed Janneman Malan (25) to leave South Africa 40-2. Markram then put on 129 runs with Hendricks for the third wicket to rescue South Africa's innings. Siraj struck to remove Hendricks and South Africa lost momentum. Markram put on 46 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (30) before both were dismissed in three deliveries. David Miller scored 35 not out off 34 balls but South Africa finished with a sub-par score. "We didn't expect dew to be such a factor here and that's why we had opted to bat. We thought the track would get slower and lower," stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj said. "But it got easier to bat after the 30th over due to the dew."