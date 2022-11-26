In pics| Richarlison’s wonder goal in Brazil win lights up World Cup

Moneycontrol News

Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on November 25 as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-time champions to the top of Group G. (Photo: AP)Brazil's Richarlison is challenged by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, left, and Sasa Lukic during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia. (Photo: AP)Teammates celebrate with Brazil's Richarlison after he scored his second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match against Serbia. (Photo: AP)Brazil players celebrate after Richarlison scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match. (Photo: AP)Serbia's Milos Veljkovic heads the ball ahead of Brazil's Richarlison during the group G match (Photo: AP)A Brazil supporter holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium. (Photo: AFP)A football fan of Brazil cheers while waiting for the broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the FIFA Fan Festival, in Vale do Anhangabau, Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: AFP)Fans of Brazil celebrate after watching the broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the FIFA Fan Festival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AFP)