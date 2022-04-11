 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Ravichandran Ashwin becomes first batter to be 'retired out' in IPL

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Ashwin on April 10 became the first IPL batter to retire out after he walked off scoring 28 runs for Rajasthan Royals, making way for Riyan Parag. Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs

(Image: IPL)

India's Ravichandran Ashwin on April 10 became the first batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be "retired out" after he walked off following his 28 for Rajasthan Royals. (Source/Image: AFP/Rajasthan Royals) Ashwin surprised the opposition with an IPL first of "retired out" on 28 off 23 balls, departing after 18.2 overs to allow Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL) The left-handed Hetmyer set up victory with a key 68-run fifth-wicket stand with Ashwin after the Royals were invited to bat first. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL) Royals skipper Sanju Samson said Ashwin's stunning act was a "team decision". "It's about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin's retired out). We keep trying different things," Samson said after his team's three-run win. "Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. It was a team decision." ((Source/Image: AFP/IPL)
According to cricket rules, batters are allowed to retire at any time of the innings when the ball is dead after informing the umpires. Once retired out, a batter cannot come back to take the crease, unlike retired hurt, where a batter can return to finish off his/her innings. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL)
