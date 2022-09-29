English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    In Pics | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 36th National Games at Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city on September 29. National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city on September 29. "The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population," PM Narendra Modi at the opening of 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad on September 29. "The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population," PM Modi said at the opening ceremony. (Image: ANI)
    National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It is organized from September 29 to October 12. Nearly 15,000 sportsperson, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. (Image: ANI)
    National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It is organised from September 29 to October 12. Nearly 15,000 sportsperson, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. (Image: ANI)
    Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, also present at the event. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time. (Image: ANI)
    Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also present at the event. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time. (Image: ANI)
    The sporting event will be organized in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. "Gujarat became a policy-driven state under the leadership of PM Modi. The state's sports policy was launched by him. The development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at opening ceremony of 36th National Games. (Image: ANI)
    The sporting event will be organized in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. "Gujarat became a policy-driven state under the leadership of PM Modi. The state's sports policy was launched by him. The development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at opening ceremony. (Image: ANI)
    Olympians PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Kumar Dahiya also present at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)
    Olympians PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were also present at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)
    Earlier today, PV Sindhu, Gagan Narang, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde visited Ahmedabad Rifle Club to meet participants and also tried their hand at the sport, even as Olympian medalist shooter Gagan Narang helped them with tips. (Image: ANI)
    Earlier today, PV Sindhu, Gagan Narang, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde visited Ahmedabad Rifle Club to meet participants and also tried their hand at the sport, even as Olympian medalist shooter Gagan Narang helped them with tips. (Image: ANI)
    A day ahead of the opening ceremony of 36th National Games in Gujarat, a drone show was organized over Sabarmati river. 600 drones created a spectacular sight at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront. The drone created various figures in the sky. ‘Welcome Hon’ble PM’, national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, are among the other things created using drones. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)
    A day ahead of the opening ceremony, a drone show was organized over Sabarmati river. 600 drones created a spectacular sight at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront. The drone created various figures in the sky. ‘Welcome Hon’ble PM’, national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, are among the other things created using drones. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #36th National Games #National Games #PM Narendra Modi #Sports
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 08:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.