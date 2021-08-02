MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

In Pics | Olympic athletes with unique hairstyles

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.

Associated Press
August 02, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Uche Eke, of Nigeria, competes on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Uche Eke, of Nigeria, competes on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mongolian coach Undralbat Lkhagva has the Olympic rings cut and dyed into his hair as he watches the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Mongolian coach Undralbat Lkhagva has the Olympic rings cut and dyed into his hair as he watches the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Francine Niyonsaba, of Burundi, finishes a heat in the women's 5,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Francine Niyonsaba, of Burundi, finishes a heat in the women's 5,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics  in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Amya Clarke, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, prepares to start in her heat of the women's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Amya Clarke, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, prepares to start in her heat of the women's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Michelle-Lee Ahye, of Trinidad and Tobago, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Michelle-Lee Ahye, of Trinidad and Tobago, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Angola's Azenaide Carlos controls the ball during the women's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Netherlands and Angola at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Angola's Azenaide Carlos controls the ball during the women's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Netherlands and Angola at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Russian Olympic Committee's Alena Tiron's braids fly as she plays in their women's rugby sevens match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Russian Olympic Committee's Alena Tiron's braids fly as she plays in their women's rugby sevens match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Roda Njobvu, of Zambia, runs in her heat of the women's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Roda Njobvu, of Zambia, runs in her heat of the women's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Tia-Adana Belle, of Barbados, gets ready to compete in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Tia-Adana Belle, of Barbados, gets ready to compete in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Associated Press
Tags: #gallery #Olympics #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:45 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.