In pics | Off-road racers compete in grueling Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

Scenes from the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, one of the most famous off-road races in the world.

Reuters
January 06, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4, 2022 Ph-Sport's Lionel Baud and co-driver Jean-Pierre Garcin in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4, 2022 Ph-Sport's Lionel Baud and co-driver Jean-Pierre Garcin in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Md Rallye Sport's co-driver Ferran Marco Alcayna during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Md Rallye Sport's co-driver Ferran Marco Alcayna during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Abu Dhabi Racing's Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi and co-driver Dirk Von Zitzewitz in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Abu Dhabi Racing's Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi and co-driver Dirk Von Zitzewitz in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. De Rooy Iveco's Martin Van Den Brink, and co-drivers Peter Willemsen and Bernard Der Kinderen in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. De Rooy Iveco's Martin Van Den Brink, and co-drivers Peter Willemsen and Bernard Der Kinderen in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. Overdrive Toyota's Juan Cruz Yacopini and co-driver Miguel Yacopini Alejandro in action. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. Overdrive Toyota's Juan Cruz Yacopini and co-driver Miguel Yacopini Alejandro in action. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. GPX Racing's Cyril Despres and co-driver Taye Perry in action during stage 2. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. GPX Racing's Cyril Despres and co-driver Taye Perry in action during stage 2. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. Rs Concept's Martin Bonnet in action during stage 2. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 2 - Hail to Al Artawiya, Saudi Arabia - January 3. Rs Concept's Martin Bonnet in action during stage 2. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Century Racing's Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi and co-driver Cadu Sachs. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Century Racing's Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi and co-driver Cadu Sachs. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Monster Energy Honda Team 2022's Joan Barreda Bort in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 3 - Al Qaisumah to Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia - January 4. Monster Energy Honda Team 2022's Joan Barreda Bort in action during stage 3. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Dakar rally #Dakar Rally 2022 #Saudi Arabia #Slideshow #Sports #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:16 pm

