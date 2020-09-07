Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020: See pictures of how it all went down

US Open 2020: Hours later after leaving the tournament grounds, Novak Djokovic posted an apology on social media for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball after hitting it in reaction to losing a point against Carreno Busta.
Serbian tennis player and World No 1 Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the US Open 2020 for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on September 6, a stunning end to his 29-match winning streak and bid for an 18th Grand Slam title. (Image: AP)
Novak Djokovic checks a line judge after inadvertently hitting her with a ball. (Image: AP)
Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire after inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball after hitting it in reaction to losing a point against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, September 6, in New York. (Image: AP)
During a discussion of about 10 minutes near the net involving tournament referee Soeren Friemel, Grand Slam supervisor Andreas Egli and chair umpire Aurelie Tourte, Djokovic pleaded his case after defaulting the match. (Image: AP)
Djokovic shakes hands with Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, after defaulting the match during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, September 6. (Image: AP)
Novak Djokovic leaves the court after defaulting the match to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, September 6, in New York. (Image: AP)
Hours later after leaving the tournament grounds, Djokovic posted an apology on social media for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball after hitting it in reaction to losing a point against Carreno Busta. (Image: Instagram- Novak Djokovic)
The US Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement saying that Friemel defaulted Djokovic “in accordance with the Grand Slam rule-book, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences." (Image: AP)
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 03:47 pm