In Pics | New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets in an innings

Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings on the second day of the second match against India in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Migrated to New Zealand with parents back in 1996, Ajaz Patel ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket. (Image: AP)

Before December 4 feat, Ajaz Patel had only two five wicket hauls and a best match haul of seven wickets. It was his 11th Test match. (Image: AP)

Ajaz Patel bowled four separate spells of 24-10-57-4, 5-0-16-0, 6-0-16-2, 12.5-2-30-4 and got his 10th and final wicket in the form of Mohammed Siraj, who tried a slog and was caught by another player of Indian origin Rachin Ravindra. (Image: AP)

Ajaz Patel got a standing ovation from the Indian team as the umpires handed him the coveted ball while leading his team off the field. (Image: AP)

Ajaz Patel is the second player after Douglas Jardine, who has played against India in his city of birth – Mumbai. (Image: AP)