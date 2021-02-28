English
In Pics | Naga Wrestle Mania 8: Wrestlers slug it out to be 'King of The Ring' at 2021 championship

The Naga Wrestle Mania 8—King Of The Ring Championship 2021 took place on February 27 at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, where 20 wrestlers fought for the title.

Moneycontrol News
February 28, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
The one-day event was organised by 3E Nagaland. Nagas fight it out during a traditional wrestling match in Kohima. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
The champion—Menuosetuo Yiese— pocketed a cash prize of Rs 50,000 plus the championship belt. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
Kezhaseluo-o Pienyu won the second prize and was took home Rs 30,000. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur).
Kezhavizo Thevo and Seketoukho Nipu secured third and fourth positions. They received Rs 15, 000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
This was the first time that the event was streamed live, making it the first-ever PPV event in the history of Naga wrestling. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers limited the seating capacity to around 400 tickets, which were made available at the venue, costing Rs 300 for gallery and Rs 2,000 for donor tickets. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur).
Naga wrestlers wait to enter the ring during a traditional wrestling match in Kohima (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
TAGS: #King of The Ring Championship 2021 #Naga Solidarity Park #Naga Wrestle Mania 8 #Nagaland Wrestling Association #Slideshow
first published: Feb 28, 2021 04:40 pm

