In Pics | Naga Wrestle Mania 8: Wrestlers slug it out to be 'King of The Ring' at 2021 championship

The one-day event was organised by 3E Nagaland. Nagas fight it out during a traditional wrestling match in Kohima. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

The champion—Menuosetuo Yiese— pocketed a cash prize of Rs 50,000 plus the championship belt. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Kezhaseluo-o Pienyu won the second prize and was took home Rs 30,000. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur).

Kezhavizo Thevo and Seketoukho Nipu secured third and fourth positions. They received Rs 15, 000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

This was the first time that the event was streamed live, making it the first-ever PPV event in the history of Naga wrestling. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers limited the seating capacity to around 400 tickets, which were made available at the venue, costing Rs 300 for gallery and Rs 2,000 for donor tickets. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur).