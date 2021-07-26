In Pics | Meet 13-Year old Nishiya Momiji who won an Olympic Gold in first ever Women's Street Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Preliminary Round - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q03GNCJ

Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Momiji Nishiya (JPN) competes in the womens street skateboard during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 16453994

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0AAGE5

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0CS0RE

Japan's Funa Nakayama competes in the women's street preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park Skateboarding in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - SP1EH7Q0DDEU7

Gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of Japan holds her medal after winning the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)