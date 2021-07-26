MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Meet 13-Year old Nishiya Momiji who won an Olympic Gold in first ever Women's Street Skateboarding

At just 13 years of age, Nishiya is the second youngest person to win Gold at the Olympic Games.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Preliminary Round - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q03GNCJ
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Preliminary Round - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q03GNCJ
Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Momiji Nishiya (JPN) competes in the womens street skateboard during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 16453994
Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Momiji Nishiya (JPN) competes in the womens street skateboard during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 16453994
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0AAGE5
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0AAGE5
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0CS0RE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Momiji Nishiya of Japan in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville - SP1EH7Q0CS0RE
Japan's Funa Nakayama competes in the women's street preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park Skateboarding in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Japan's Funa Nakayama competes in the women's street preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park Skateboarding in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - SP1EH7Q0DDEU7
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - SP1EH7Q0DDEU7
Gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of Japan holds her medal after winning the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of Japan holds her medal after winning the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
From left, silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan, center, and bronze medalist Funa Nakayama of Japan show their medals won in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
From left, silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan, center, and bronze medalist Funa Nakayama of Japan show their medals won in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Tags: #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Jul 26, 2021 01:44 pm

