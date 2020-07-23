App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Liverpool lift Premier League 2020 trophy after winning against Chelsea

Liverpool are champions of the EPL for the season 2019-2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Champions Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on July 22 for the first time after waiting 30 years to win a league title. Liverpool are champions of the EPL for the season 2019-2020. The trophy is presented at the team’s last home game of the season. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
1/10

Champions, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on July 22 for the first time after waiting 30 years to win a league title. Liverpool are champions of the EPL for the season 2019-2020. The trophy is presented at the team's last home game of the season. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Fabinho, right, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, and Roberto Firmino, all from Brazil, celebrate with the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)
2/10

Liverpool's Fabinho, right, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, and Roberto Firmino, all from Brazil, celebrate with the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
3/10

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, July 22, in Liverpool, England. (Image: Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
4/10

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, July 22, in Liverpool, England. (Image: Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
5/10

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, celebrates with teammates following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Paul Ellis, Pool via AP)
6/10

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, celebrates with teammates following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. (Image: Paul Ellis, Pool via AP)

Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)
7/10

Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Fabinho and team members celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
8/10

Liverpool's Fabinho and team members celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, and Liverpool's Dejan Lovren pose with the English Premier League trophy following its presentation after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
9/10

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, and Liverpool's Dejan Lovren pose with the English Premier League trophy following its presentation after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after getting his winners medal following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, July 22. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)
10/10

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after getting his winners medal following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Image: Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 06:50 pm

