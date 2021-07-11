In Pics | Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

Copa America Final: Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on July 10 when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. (In this picture, Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy: Reuters)

Copa America Final: Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue-and-white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours. (In this picture, Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America as he kisses the trophy in front of the President of Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez: Reuters)

Copa America Final: Lionel Messi finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar. (In this picture, Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America: Reuters)

Copa America Final: Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul. (In this picture, Brazil's Neymar and Juninho Paulista look dejected after the match, Reuters)

