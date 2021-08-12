MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Lionel Messi and Barca’s financial turmoil

As Messi joins PSG, a look at his time at Barca, and how the most famous club in the world got to this point

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Barcelona – arguably the most famous club in the world – are in financial turmoil after years of mismanagement at the top. With Lionel Messi officially signing with Paris Saint-German (PSG) and new signings unable to be registered, the club is looking at an uncertain summer.
Let’s understand how Barcelona got here.
Salary cap is the maximum amount that a club can spend on the salaries of players, coaches, trainers registered with the first team. Each club’s cap is based on its revenues, wage bill, and debt.
Messi signed with Paris Saint-German for a signing fee of $30 million. Take a look at the biggest transfers of the season.
Messi’s exit from Barcelona has sent shockwaves through the sporting world. Here’s a look at his career in number during his time with Barca.
