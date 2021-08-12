In Pics | Lionel Messi and Barca’s financial turmoil

Barcelona—arguably the most famous club in the world—are in financial turmoil after years of mismanagement at the top. With Lionel Messi officially signing with Paris Saint-German (PSG) and new signings unable to be registered, the club is looking at an uncertain summer.

Let’s understand how Barcelona got here.

Salary cap is the maximum amount that a club can spend on the salaries of players, coaches, trainers registered with the first team. Each club’s cap is based on its revenues, wage bill, and debt.

Messi signed with Paris Saint-German for a signing fee of $30 million.