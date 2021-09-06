MARKET NEWS

In Pics | India’s best ever medal haul at Paralympics

India’s best ever medal haul at the Paralympics.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
India's shining stars: Just after the country's exceptional performance at the Tokyo Olympics, India's Paralympic sportpersons do everyone proud. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
India's shining stars: Just after the country's exceptional performance at the Tokyo Olympics, India's Paralympic sportpersons make everyone proud.
India won 19 medals at the paralympics with 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze
India won 19 medals at the paralympics with 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.
19 medals from a contingent of 54 athletes. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
19 medals from a contingent of 54 athletes.
Avani Lekhara: Gold in 10m air rifle shooting standing SHL. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Avani Lekhara: Gold in 10m air rifle shooting standing SHL.
Sumit Antil: Gold in Men's javelin throw F64. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Sumit Antil: Gold in Men's javelin throw F64.
Manish Narwal: Gold in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Manish Narwal: Gold in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1.
Pramod Bhagat: Gold in Badminton men's singles SL3. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Pramod Bhagat: Gold in Badminton men's singles SL3.
Krishna Nagar: Gold in Badminton men's singles SH6. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Krishna Nagar: Gold in Badminton men's singles SH6.
Bhavinaben Patel: Silver in Women's singles table tennis - Class 4. Nishad Kumar: Silver in Men's high jump T47. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Bhavinaben Patel: Silver in Women's singles table tennis - Class 4.
Nishad Kumar: Silver in Men's high jump T47.
Devendra jhajharia: Silver in Men's javelin throw F46. Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's discuss throw F56. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Devendra jhajharia: Silver in Men's javelin throw F46.
Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's discus throw F56.
Singhraj Adhana: Silver in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's high jump T63. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Singhraj Adhana: Silver in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1.
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's high jump T63.
Praveen Kumar: Silver in Men's high jump T64. Suhas L. Yathiraj: Silver in Badminton Men's singles SL4. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Praveen Kumar: Silver in Men's high jump T64.
Suhas L. Yathiraj: Silver in Badminton Men's singles SL4.
Sundar Singh Gujar: Bronze in men's javelin throw F46. Singhraj Adhana: Bronze in Men's 10m air pistol, shooting SH1. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Sundar Singh Gujar: Bronze in men's javelin throw F46.
Singhraj Adhana: Bronze in Men's 10m air pistol, shooting SH1.
Sharad kumar: Bronze in men's high jump T63. Avani Lekhara: Bronze in women's 50m rifle positions shooting SH1. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Sharad kumar: Bronze in men's high jump T63.
Avani Lekhara: Bronze in women's 50m rifle positions shooting SH1.
Harvinder Singh: Bronze in men's individual recurve archery. Manoj Sarkar: Bronze in Badminton men's singles SL3. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Harvinder Singh: Bronze in men's individual recurve archery.
Manoj Sarkar: Bronze in Badminton men's singles SL3.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gallery #medals #Olympics #Paralympics #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo
first published: Sep 6, 2021 12:55 pm

