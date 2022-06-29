English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    In Pics | India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland

    India held their nerve to beat Ireland by four runs as the world's top-ranked Twenty20 side survived a scare in Malahide on June 28.

    AFP
    June 29, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    India held their nerve to beat Ireland by four runs as the world's top-ranked Twenty20 side survived a scare in Malahide on June 28. (Image: AFP)
    India held their nerve to beat Ireland by four runs as the world's top-ranked Twenty20 side survived a scare in Malahide on June 28. (Image: AFP)
    The tourists chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected. (Image: AFP)
    The tourists chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected. (Image: AFP)
    India scored an imposing 225-7 in their 20 overs after winning the toss. (Image: AFP)
    India scored an imposing 225-7 in their 20 overs after winning the toss. (Image: AFP)
    After opener Ishan Kishan fell for three, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda put on a world T20 record 176-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: AFP)
    After opener Ishan Kishan fell for three, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda put on a world T20 record 176-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: AFP)
    Samson fell for a vibrant 77 from 42 balls, leaving Hooda to take top billing with his blistering 104. (Image: AFP)
    Samson fell for a vibrant 77 from 42 balls, leaving Hooda to take top billing with his blistering 104. (Image: AFP)
    Hooda hit nine fours and six sixes in his 57-ball masterpiece before Josh Little dismissed him. (Image: AFP)
    Hooda hit nine fours and six sixes in his 57-ball masterpiece before Josh Little dismissed him. (Image: AFP)
    Ireland pinned the Indians back at the death as Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel all went for nought. (Image: AFP)
    Ireland pinned the Indians back at the death as Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel all went for nought. (Image: AFP)
    Set a target of 226, Paul Stirling hit 40 from 18 alongside captain Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 60 from 37. Ireland needed 38 from the final 18 balls and some quick runs from George Dockrell and Mark Adair moved them within touching distance of a famous victory. (Image: AFP)
    Set a target of 226, Paul Stirling hit 40 from 18 alongside captain Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 60 from 37. Ireland needed 38 from the final 18 balls and some quick runs from George Dockrell and Mark Adair moved them within touching distance of a famous victory. (Image: AFP)
    But, needing eight runs from three balls and then six from the final delivery off Umran Malik, Ireland fell just short on 221-5. (Image: AFP)
    But, needing eight runs from three balls and then six from the final delivery off Umran Malik, Ireland fell just short on 221-5. (Image: AFP)
    AFP
    Tags: #cricket #IND vs IRL #India #Ireland #Slideshow #Sports #T20 series #World News
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.