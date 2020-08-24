172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|in-pics-forbes-list-here-are-the-worlds-top-10-highest-paid-women-athletes-5007041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Forbes 2020 list: Top 10 highest paid women athletes in the world

Naomi Osaka had overtaken Serena Williams to become world's highest paid women athlete. Tennis stars lead the Forbes’ 2020 list of top 10 highest paid female athletes in the world.

Moneycontrol News
Japanese-American Naomi Osaka beat tennis legend Serena Williams to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination, these women athletes are breaking the gender barrier. With most of the ranks taken by tennis players, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to gain wealth and respect. Here is Forbes' 2020 list of top 10 female athletes with the highest income from the prize money and endorsement in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese-American Naomi Osaka beats tennis legend Serena Williams to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination, these women athletes are breaking the gender barrier. With most of the ranks taken by tennis players, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to gain wealth and respect. Here is Forbes’ 2020 list of top 10 female athletes with the highest income from the prize money and endorsement in the world. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Alex Morgan | Sport: Soccer | Country: The Unites States of America |Total Earnings: $4.6 million (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Angelique Kerber | Sport: Tennis | Country: Germany | Total Earnings: $5.3 million (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Sofia Kenin | Sport: Tennis | Country: United States of America | Total Earnings: $5.8 million (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Elina Svitolina | Sport: Tennis | Country: Ukraine | Total Earnings: $6.4 million (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Garbiñe Muguruza | Sport: Tennis | Country: Spain | Total Earnings: $6.6 million (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Bianca Andreescu | Sport: Tennis | Country: Canada | Total Earnings: $8.9 million (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Simona Halep | Sport: Tennis | Country: Romania | Total Earnings: $10.9 million (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Ashleigh Barty | Sport: Tennis | Country: Australia | Total Earnings: $13.1 million (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Ashleigh Barty | Sport: Tennis | Country: Australia | Total Earnings: $13.1 million (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Serena Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: United States of America | Total Earnings: $36 million (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | Naomi Osaka | Sport: Tennis | Country: Japan | Total Earnings: $37.4 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #10 higehst paid women athlete #Naomi Osaka #Serena Williams #Slideshow #Sports #world #World News

