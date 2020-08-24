In pics | Forbes 2020 list: Top 10 highest paid women athletes in the world

Japanese-American Naomi Osaka beats tennis legend Serena Williams to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination, these women athletes are breaking the gender barrier. With most of the ranks taken by tennis players, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to gain wealth and respect. Here is Forbes’ 2020 list of top 10 female athletes with the highest income from the prize money and endorsement in the world. (Image: Reuters)