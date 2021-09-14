MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | Football fans fill stadiums as NFL season opens

Some teams asked the fans for the proof of vaccination, others asked unvaccinated to wear masks but from New England to Los Angeles, stadiums were allowed to fill their seats to capacity

Associated Press
September 14, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Football fans put on a show to mark the opening of the NFL season, filling stadiums around the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted sporting events everywhere. A New Orleans Saints fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 12, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Image: AP)
From New England to Los Angeles, fans with painted faces and dressed in all kinds of interesting garb and headgear cheered on their teams in stadiums allowed to fill their seats to capacity. Fans react during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9, in Tampa, Fla. (Image: AP)
Restrictions varied in different cities with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints the only teams requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination to enter. Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, September 12. (Image: AP)
Many teams asked unvaccinated fans to wear masks. Welcome Back appears in paint on the sidelines as fans watch the New Englands Patriots warm up prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 12, in Foxborough, Mass. (Image: AP)
Fans react in SoFi stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, in Inglewood, Calif. (Image: AP)
New England Patriots fan Lela Bryant, of Foxborough, photographs her godchildren prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, September 12, in Foxborough, Mass. (Image: AP)
Carolina Panthers fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 12, in Charlotte, N.C. (Image: AP)
Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, September 12. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles Chargers fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Landover, Md. (Image: AP)
Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, September 12, in Kansas City, Mo. (Image: AP)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Football #NFL #Slideshow #Sports #World News
first published: Sep 14, 2021 02:44 pm

