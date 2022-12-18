In Pics | FIFA World Cup closing ceremony draws curtain on month-long spectacle in Qatar

Moneycontrol News

Fireworks explode as artists perform during the World Cup closing ceremony before the final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo)The closing ceremony for the World Cup featured artists from around the world performing songs from the official soundtrack of the tournament in Qatar (AP Photo)The performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna. (AP Photo)The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate. (AP Photo)Dubbed as “A Night to Remember”, the closing ceremony showcased energetic dance and musical performances. One of the highlights from the event was the playing of a motivational poem in Arabic, along with the release of 32 balloons, each representing the countries that participated in the tournament. (AP Photo)The 10-minute ceremony, which preceded the kick-off of Argentina vs France clash, showcased massive fireworks, which were accompanied along with a mashup of renditions from the official FIFA music soundtrack (AP Photo)This brings an end to the month-long flagship FIFA event in Qatar, which became the first Arab country to host the world cup. The tournament had its share of controversies, as scores of fans marked their dissent on Qatar's decision to ban beer in stadiums and prohibit the displaying of LGBTQ symbols. The country, however, earned praise for providing a secure environment, and facilitating smooth arrangements, for football fans arriving from different parts of the world (AP Photo)