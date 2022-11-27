 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | FIFA World Cup 2022: Best Moments

Nov 27, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Some highlights from the football matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Ecuador celebrates after scoring their second goal in their opening fixture against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez.
Image Credits: Reuters Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki in action with Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski
Image Credits: ReutersFrance's Antoine Griezmann in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. Image Credits: Reuters France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal.
Image Credits: Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after the match. Image Credits: Reuters
