English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    In Pics | FIFA World Cup 2022: Best Moments

    Some highlights from the football matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

    Reuters
    November 27, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez. Image Credits: Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez.
    Image Credits: Reuters
    Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki in action with Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski Image Credits: Reuters
    Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki in action with Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski
    Image Credits: ReutersFrance's Antoine Griezmann in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Denmark - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen REUTERS/Marko Djurica - UP1EIBQ1BOP3V
    France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. Image Credits: Reuters
    France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal. Image Credits: Reuters
    France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal.
    Image Credits: Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after the match. Image Credits: Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after the match. Image Credits: Reuters
    Reuters
    Tags: #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Football #Qatar World Cup 2022 #Sports #world #World Cup
    first published: Nov 27, 2022 03:01 pm