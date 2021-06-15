MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Euro 2020: Spain held to 0-0 draw by Sweden

Euro 2020 | Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on for a draw

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Euro 2020: Spain and Sweden held each other to a 0-0 draw in their Group E match at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain. Spain's Aymeric Laporte goes for a header (Images: Julio Munoz/Pool via AP)
Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on. Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson and Spain's Pedri grimace in pain after a collision
Sweden's Robin Quaison falls during the match against Spain
Spain's Gerard Moreno (right) challenge for the ball with Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen
Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen saves a ball
Spain's manager Luis Enrique (left) and Sweden's manager Janne Andersson shake hands at the end of the contest
Swedish players cheer supporters at the end of the match in Seville
TAGS: #Euro 2020 #Football #Slideshow #Spain #Sports #Sweden
first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:29 am

