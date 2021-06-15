In Pics | Euro 2020: Slovakia beat 10-man Poland 2-1

Euro 2020: Slovakia secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their Group E match at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 14. Poland's Karol Linetty (right) scores his side's opening goal (Images: Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (right) jumps for the ball

Poland's Karol Swiderski (left) challenges for the ball with Slovakia's Patrik Hrosovsky

Referee Ovidiu Hategan gives a red card to Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak (right)

Slovakia's Milan Skriniar (center) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal