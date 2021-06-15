MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

In Pics | Euro 2020: Slovakia beat 10-man Poland 2-1

Euro 2020 | Poland now has, at least on paper, two tougher games to come in Group E against Spain and Sweden

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
Euro 2020: Slovakia secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their Group E match at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 14. Poland's Karol Linetty (right) scores his side's opening goal (Images: Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP)
Euro 2020: Slovakia secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their Group E match at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 14. Poland's Karol Linetty (right) scores his side's opening goal (Images: Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP)
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (right) jumps for the ball
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (right) jumps for the ball
Poland's Karol Swiderski (left) challenges for the ball with Slovakia's Patrik Hrosovsky
Poland's Karol Swiderski (left) challenges for the ball with Slovakia's Patrik Hrosovsky
Poland's Karol Swiderski (left) challenges for the ball with Slovakia's Patrik Hrosovsky
Poland's Karol Swiderski (left) challenges for the ball with Slovakia's Patrik Hrosovsky
Referee Ovidiu Hategan gives a red card to Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak (right)
Referee Ovidiu Hategan gives a red card to Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak (right)
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar (center) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar (center) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal
Slovakia players celebrate their victory against Poland. Poland has, at least on paper, two tougher games to come in Group E against Spain and Sweden
Slovakia players celebrate their victory against Poland. Poland has, at least on paper, two tougher games to come in Group E against Spain and Sweden
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Euro 2020 #Football #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:55 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.