Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired England into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals as they sealed a 2-0 win against Germany that ended decades of hurt at the hands of their bitter rivals. (Image: Reuters)

Raheem Sterling struck with 15 minutes left in a tense last-16 tie at Wembley. (Image: Reuters)

Harry Kane clinched England's first knockout stage victory over Germany since 1966. In the 55 years since England beat the Germans in the World Cup final, the Three Lions had endured a painful litany of defeats against Die Mannschaft when the stakes were highest. (Image: Reuters)

England produced a gritty display capped by clinical finishes from Sterling, who now has three goals in the tournament, and Kane who finally bagged his first of the competition. England, yet to concede a goal in the tournament, head to Rome on July 3 for a quarter-final against Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Germany almost snatched the lead as Kai Havertz played an inch-perfect pass to Timo Werner inside the England area. (Image: Reuters)