In Pics | Euro 2020: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo steps closer to history, scores brace against France Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal’s both goals to help the defending champions secure a spot in the round of 16. The brace also increased his total with the national team to 109, tied for the all-time men’s record.
June 24, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Euro 2020: Portugal drew 2-2 with France in their Group F match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on June 23, 2021. In this picture: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the match (Image: Bernadett Szabo, Pool photo via AP)
Ronaldo scored Portugal’s both goals to help the defending champions secure a spot in the round of 16. The two goals also increased Ronaldo’s total with the national team to 109, tied for the all-time men’s record with former Iran striker Ali Daei. In this picture: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Karim Benzema (right) leave the field together at halftime (Image: Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)
France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match (Image: Bernadett Szabo, Pool photo via AP)
France's Kingsley Coman and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (left) battle for the ball (Image: AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)
France's Karim Benzema (shirt number 19) scores his side’s second goal of the match (Image: AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool)