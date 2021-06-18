MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Euro 2020: Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries score, Netherlands top Austria 2-0

Euro 2020: The Netherlands qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
Euro 2020: The Netherlands defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group C match at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 17, 2021. In this picture: Luuk de Jong of the Netherlands (left) and Austria's Stefan Lainer go for a header (Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulous/Pool via AP)
Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half, helping the Netherlands to qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare. In this picture: Owen Wijndal of the Netherlands (right) kicks the ball (Image: Koen van Weel, Pool via AP)
Austria's Karim Onisiwo (second from left) reacts after missing a scoring chance (Image: AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries (right) celebrates after scoring against Austria (Image: Koen van Weel, Pool via AP)
Austria's Konrad Laimer (right) challenges for the ball with Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands (Image: AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
TAGS: #Austria #Euro 2020 #Football #Netherlands #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Jun 18, 2021 08:15 am

