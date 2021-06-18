In Pics | Euro 2020: Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries score, Netherlands top Austria 2-0

Euro 2020: The Netherlands defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group C match at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 17, 2021. In this picture: Luuk de Jong of the Netherlands (left) and Austria's Stefan Lainer go for a header (Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulous/Pool via AP)

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half, helping the Netherlands to qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare. In this picture: Owen Wijndal of the Netherlands (right) kicks the ball (Image: Koen van Weel, Pool via AP)

Austria's Karim Onisiwo (second from left) reacts after missing a scoring chance (Image: AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries (right) celebrates after scoring against Austria (Image: Koen van Weel, Pool via AP)