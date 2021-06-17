MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Euro 2020: Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland

Euro 2020: Italy extended their unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Euro 2020: Italy defeated Switzerland 3-0 in their Group A match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 16, 2021. In this picture: Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal (Image: Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)
Italy extended their unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run. Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves on an attempts to score by Switzerland's Steven Zuber (Image: AP Photo/Riccardo Antimiani, Pool)
Switzerland's Breel Embolo receives a first yellow card (Image: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Italy's Ciro Immobile (left) celebrates with teammate Leonardo Bonucci after scoring (Image: Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Ciro Immobile (center) scores his side's third goal (Image: Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)
Italian players celebrate at the end of the match (Image: Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)
TAGS: #Euro 2020 #Football #Italy #Slideshow #Sports #Switzerland
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:01 am

