In Pics | Euro 2020: Germany draw 2-2 against Hungary, make it to last 16

Euro 2020: Hungary drew 2-2 against Germany in their Group F match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on June 23, 2021. In this picture: Germany's Leroy Sane controls the ball (unseen) (Image: Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

The draw was enough for Germany to finish in second place in the group. A loss would have sent the Hungarians into the next round and sent Germany home early for the second straight major tournament. In this picture: Germany's Mats Hummels (left) and Antonio Ruediger celebrate after scoring their side's first goal of the match (Image: Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)