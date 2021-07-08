In Pics | Euro 2020: England beat Denmark 2-1, reach final

Euro 2020: England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 7. In this picture: England's Harry Maguire heads the ball (Image: Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tips the ball over the bar (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

England's Raheem Sterling (left) takes a shot at goal during the semi-final match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

England's Harry Kane (right) reacts after scoring his team's second goal of the match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Denmark players react as England players (at right) celebrate at the end of the match (Image: Catherine Ivill/Pool Photo via AP)