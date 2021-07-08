MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

In Pics | Euro 2020: England beat Denmark 2-1, reach final

Euro 2020: For England, a title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. The side will face Italy at the same venue on July 11

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Euro 2020: England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 7. In this picture: England's Harry Maguire heads the ball (Image: Andy Rain/Pool via AP)
Euro 2020: England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 7. In this picture: England's Harry Maguire heads the ball (Image: Andy Rain/Pool via AP)
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tips the ball over the bar (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tips the ball over the bar (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Raheem Sterling (left) takes a shot at goal during the semi-final match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Raheem Sterling (left) takes a shot at goal during the semi-final match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane (right) reacts after scoring his team's second goal of the match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane (right) reacts after scoring his team's second goal of the match (Image: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Denmark players react as England players (at right) celebrate at the end of the match (Image: Catherine Ivill/Pool Photo via AP)
Denmark players react as England players (at right) celebrate at the end of the match (Image: Catherine Ivill/Pool Photo via AP)
For England, a title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. The side will face Italy at the same venue on July 11. In this picture: England players celebrate with the fans (Image: Catherine Ivill/Pool Photo via AP)
For England, a title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. The side will face Italy at the same venue on July 11. In this picture: England players celebrate with the fans (Image: Catherine Ivill/Pool Photo via AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Denmark #England #Euro 2020 #Football #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Jul 8, 2021 09:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.