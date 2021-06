Copenhagen erupted on June 21 night as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in stunning fashion to book a berth in the Round of 16 where they will face face Wales. Mikkel Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle got on the scoresheet to script a famous win. (Image: Reuters)

Once the match got underway, Denmark continued with the same aggression as in their defeats to Finland and Belgium but initially struggled to create chances against a Russia team who were content to keep things tight. (Image: Reuters)

Against Russia, Denmark were once again at their best, but this time, they made their shots count. Against Belgium, they had twenty-one shots on goal, but only five were on target. Against Russia, they had sixteen shots on goal with ten on target. That made all the difference. (Image: Reuters)

It was the Russians who had the first chance of the game, Aleksandr Golovin driving towards the goal and fashioning a great scoring opportunity only to shoot straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range. (Image: Reuters)

Denmark continued to press after the restart but their second came in almost comical circumstances on the hour mark. Daler Kuzyaev miscued a back-pass which fell neatly in front of Yusuf Poulsen who had plenty of time and space and just the keeper to beat. He converted to give Denmark a two-goal lead as Copenhagen erupted. (Image: Reuters)

Denmark needed to win by two goals to go through and also needed Belgium to beat Finland by at least one goal. (Image: Reuters)