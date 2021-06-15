In Pics | Euro 2020: Czech Republic beat Scotland as Patrik Schick scores from way out

Czech Republic defeated Scotland 0-2 in their Group D match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, on June 14, 2021. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (second right) heads the ball to score his team's first goal (Images: AP)

Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik dives to get the ball ahead of Scotland's Lyndon Dykes

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to save a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick. UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall (right) saves a shot by Czech Republic's Michael Krmencik (center)

Scotland's John McGinn (left) duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek