In Pics | Euro 2020: Czech Republic beat Scotland as Patrik Schick scores from way out

Euro 2020 | UEFA said Patrik Schick's goal was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
Czech Republic defeated Scotland 0-2 in their Group D match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, on June 14, 2021. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (second right) heads the ball to score his team's first goal (Images: AP)
Czech Republic defeated Scotland 0-2 in their Group D match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, on June 14, 2021. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (second right) heads the ball to score his team's first goal (Images: AP)
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik dives to get the ball ahead of Scotland's Lyndon Dykes
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik dives to get the ball ahead of Scotland's Lyndon Dykes
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to safe a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick. UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to save a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick. UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall (right) saves a shot by Czech Republic's Michael Krmencik (center)
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall (right) saves a shot by Czech Republic's Michael Krmencik (center)
Scotland's John McGinn (left) duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek
Scotland's John McGinn (left) duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek
Czech Republic players celebrate after winning the match against Scotland
Czech Republic players celebrate after winning the match against Scotland
