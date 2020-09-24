IPL 2020: Nutrition, mask and hygiene brands dominate team sponsorship

Many brands are opting for multi-team sponsorship deals and are associating with teams in new ways which to get more visibility during IPL 2020. Maryam Farooqui This IPL, brands are associating with the league and the franchises in innovative ways. For IPL 2020, teams are not just striking sponsorship deals with brands as merchandise partner or helmet partner. Many new sponsorship deals have come up this season. Brands are using sponsorship deals to drive the message of safety and immunity in times of COVID-19. (Image: Moneycontrol) Lifestyle brand EUME is the official mask partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The brand, known for massager backpacks, launched a range of masks when the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. For this IPL, it has launched special edition masks for CSK and RCB. (Image: @eumeworld) The hygiene technology company Livinguard is the official hygiene partner of Delhi Capitals. The company recently introduced a face mask which according to them is proven to deactivate a range of bacteria and viruses. (Image: @livinguard) Sports nutrition powder brand Optimum Nutrition has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official nutrition partner. (Image: Optimum Nutrition) Dubai-based bottled water company Mai Dubai is the official water partner of as many as five IPL teams including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: @maidubaiwater) Mondelez India's brand Cadbury Dairy Milk has partnered with Mumbai Indians as their official goodness partner for IPL 2020. (Image: @DairyMilkIn) Levista Instant Coffee is the officially licensed partner of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020. The company has also launched a limited-edition package in its instant coffee range like MS Dhoni pack. The brand through IPL is trying to promote safe, in-home coffee experiences. (Image: @LevistaCoffee) With an aim to spread the message of being and staying healthy, digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their digital healthcare partner. (Image: @MediBuddyAbhi) FMCG brand Apis Honey has partnered with Rajasthan Royals as their headgear partner for the 13th edition of IPL. (Image: @rajasthanroyals) First Published on Sep 24, 2020 03:26 pm