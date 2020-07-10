App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at major global sporting events impacted by coronavirus outbreak

As the number of coronavirus cases around the world has increased, major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the outbreak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted the sports world. As the number of COVID-19 cases around the world has increased, major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the outbreak. Let’s take a look at how the pandemic has impacted major sporting events. (Image: Reuters)
2020 Asia Cup | Where: India | Scheduled: September | Status: Cancelled (Image: News18 Creative)
2020 Wimbledon | Where: London | Scheduled: June 29-July 12 | Status: Cancelled (Image: News18 Creative)
2020 Summer Olympics | Where: Tokyo | Scheduled: July 24-August 9 |Status: Postponed to 2021 (Image: News18 Creative)
Euro 2020 | Where: 12 host-cities across Europe | Scheduled: June 12-July 12 | Status: Postponed to 2021 (Image: News18 Creative)
World Athletics Indoor Championships | Where: Nanjing, China | Scheduled: March 13-15 | Status: Postponed to March 2021 (Image: News18 Creative)
IPL | Where: India | Scheduled: March 29-May 24; rescheduled to April 15 | Status: Postponed indefinitely (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 02:59 pm

