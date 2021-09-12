In Pics | 2021 US Open: Emma Raducanu becomes first British woman to hoist a major trophy since 1977

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned the US Open champion. (Image: Reuters)

The 18-year-old became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. Emma is also the youngest player to claim a women's major title since 17-year old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004. (Image: Reuters)

This was the first Grand Slam final -- men or women -- to be contested by two unseeded players, featuring 150th-ranked qualifier Raducanu and little-known Fernandez who is 73rd in the standings.

Raducanu's win received the royal stamp of approval with Queen Elizabeth taking to Twitter to offer congratulations along with other members of the royal family. (Image: Reuters)

Raducanu's march to the title required 10 matches, including three wins in qualifying, and she did it without dropping a single set along the way.

Fernandez also left a trail of seeds and champions before reaching the final. She defeated second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, four-time Grand Slam winner and defending champion Naomi Osaka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina, and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber.

Despite what the scoreline might have said, Raducanu insisted that winning the US Open was not as easy as it might have looked.

The near two-hour contest featured plenty of jaw-dropping tennis and more than a dash of drama, particularly in a second set that Raducanu threatened to run away with when at 5-2 up, she earned two match points on Fernandez's serve.

In the end, however, nothing was going to prevent Raducanu from realising her destiny and she returned with a bandaged knee to finish off her opponent with an ace.