In photos: Roger Federer bows out, Rafael Nadal in tears at final match

Roger Federer called time on his legendary tennis career with a match alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on September 23. (Image credit: AFP)The pair lost to the United States’ Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. (Image credit: AFP)But what took precedence over the match itself was Federer’s emotional speech to the crowd. (Image credit: AFP)“This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on,” the tennis legend was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great.” (Image credit: AFP)Roger Federer’s father Robert Federer and wife Mirka Federer were there for his emotional career milestone. (Images: Twitter and AFP)Rafael Nadal was in tears at Federer’s last match. "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” he said.Tennis stars came together to give Roger Federer a farewell to remember. (Image credit: AFP)