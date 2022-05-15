 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: India creates history with first Thomas Cup title

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

India defeated Indonesia -- 14 time badminton champions -- at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15.

India has scripted history by winning their first Thomas Cup. India defeated Indonesia -- 14 time badminton champions. (Image credit: @ianuragthakur/Twitter) Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. (Image credit: AFP) Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth secured a 21-15, 23-21 victory against Jonatan Christie. (Image credit: AFP) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty (L) beat Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. (Image credit: @badmintonphoto/Twitter)
Thomas Cup: Celebrations in Bangkok as India scripts history. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Media_SAI)
