In photos: India creates history with first Thomas Cup title

Moneycontrol News

India has scripted history by winning their first Thomas Cup. India defeated Indonesia -- 14 time badminton champions. (Image credit: @ianuragthakur/Twitter)Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Anthony Ginting(Image credit: AFP)Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth secured a 21-15, 23-21 victory against Jonatan Christie. (Image credit: AFP)Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty (L) beat Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. (Image credit: @badmintonphoto/Twitter)Thomas Cup: Celebrations in Bangkok as India scripts history. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Media_SAI)