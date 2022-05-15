English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    In photos: India creates history with first Thomas Cup title

    India defeated Indonesia -- 14 time badminton champions -- at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    @ianuragthakur
    India has scripted history by winning their first Thomas Cup. India defeated Indonesia -- 14 time badminton champions. (Image credit: @ianuragthakur/Twitter)
    Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie
    Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. (Image credit: AFP)
    kidambi
    Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth secured a 21-15, 23-21 victory against Jonatan Christie. (Image credit: AFP)
    credit: badmintonphoto
    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty (L) beat Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. (Image credit: @badmintonphoto/Twitter)
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Media_SAI)
    Thomas Cup: Celebrations in Bangkok as India scripts history. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Media_SAI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #badminton #Lakshya Sen #Slideshows #Thomas Cup
    first published: May 15, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.