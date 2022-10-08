 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: 10 richest footballers in the world

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Oct 08, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

A Forbes magazine report ranks football stars based on how much they are expected to earn in the 2022-23 season.

Kylian Mbappe top the list, with $128 million in expected earnings.

France’s Kylian Mbappé, 23, is the richest footballer, expected to earn $128 million from his extension contract with Paris Saint Germain. (Image credit: Reuters) Second on Forbes' list was Lionel Messi, expected to earn $120 million this season. The report said his earnings could rise 20 percent if Argentina wins the World Cup in November. (Image credit: AP) Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays as a forward for Manchester United, is expected to bring in $100 million this season. (Image credit: Reuters). Brazil’s Neymar Junior had a historic year in 2017 with a $263 million transfer to PSG. This season, he is expected to bring in $87 million. (Image credit: Reuters)
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's Egyptian striker, will likely earn $53 million this season, the Forbes report said. (Image credit: AFP) Erling Haaland of Manchester city is expected to earn $39 million this season. He led Manchester City to a 6-3 victory over Manchester United last week. (Image credit: AFP) Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona will bring in $35 million in 2022-23, the report estimated. (Image credit: AFP) Real Madrid player Eden Hazard's earnings are expected to reach $31 million. (Image credit: AFP)
Andres Iniesta from Japanese club Vissel Kobe is expected to make $ 31 million this soccer season. (Image credit: AFP) Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is likely to bring in $29 million this season. (Image credit: AFP)
first published: Oct 8, 2022 03:33 pm
