    In photos: 10 richest footballers in the world

    A Forbes magazine report ranks football stars based on how much they are expected to earn in the 2022-23 season.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal during an international friendly vs Wales in Nice, France on June 2, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)
    France’s Kylian Mbappé, 23, is the richest footballer, expected to earn $128 million from his extension contract with Paris Saint Germain. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    Second on Forbes' list was Lionel Messi, expected to earn $120 million this season. The report said his earnings could rise 20 percent if Argentina wins the World Cup in November. (Image credit: AP)
    Cristiano Ronaldo, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. (Image: Reuters)
    Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays as a forward for Manchester United, is expected to bring in $100 million this season. (Image credit: Reuters).
    9| Neymar da Silva Santos Junior: Footballer - $722,000 (Image: Reuters)
    Brazil’s Neymar Junior had a historic year in 2017 with a $263 million transfer to PSG. This season, he is expected to bring in $87 million. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's Egyptian striker, will likely earn $53 million this season, the Forbes report said. (Image credit: AFP)
    A dominating performance from Erling Haaland and Manchester City sees the reigning champions just one point behind league leaders Arsenal.
    Erling Haaland of Manchester city is expected to earn $39 million this season. He led Manchester City to a 6-3 victory over Manchester United last week. (Image credit: AFP)
    Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona will bring in $35 million in 2022-23, the report estimated. (Image credit: AFP)
    Real Madrid player Eden Hazard's earnings are expected to reach $31 million. (Image credit: AFP)
    Andres Iniesta from Japanese club Vissel Kobe is expected to make $ 31 million this soccer season. (Image credit: AFP)
    Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is likely to bring in $29 million this season. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #Football #Kylian Mbappe #Lionel Messi #Slideshows
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 03:33 pm
