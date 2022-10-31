ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | South Africa beat India by five wickets

David Miller overcame bowling friendly conditions to help South Africa beat India by five wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 30. (Source: AP)

Miller scored 59 not out off 46 balls to shepherd South Africa to 137-5 (19.4 overs) in reply to India’s 133-9 (20 overs). (Source: AP)

Opting to bat, India ran into Ngidi who ripped up its batting order with a four-wicket burst. Lungi Ngidi took 4-29 to help restrict the Indian score. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma (15) top-edged after facing a short ball barrage while Lokesh Rahul (9) was caught at slip four balls later. (Source: AP)

Kagiso Rabada held two tricky catches at fine leg to help dismiss both Virat Kohli (12) and Hardik Pandya (2). (Source: AP)

Suryakumar Yadav provided resistance with a counter-attacking half-century off 30 balls. He smacked six fours and three sixes to resurrect the Indian innings and put on 52 runs off 40 balls with Dinesh Karthik, who only contributed six runs to the sixth-wicket partnership. (Source: AP)

Yadav’s dismissal in the 19th over reduced India to 127-8, and it finished with a below-par score on a bowler-friendly surface. He scored a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls. (Source: AP)

In response, Arshdeep Singh hit South Africa’s top-order hard. He had Quinton de Kock (1) caught at slip and then trapped Rilee Rossouw lbw for a two-ball duck. (Source: AP)

South Africa went from 3-2 to 24-3 as Mohammed Shami had Temba Bavuma (10) caught behind. (Source: AP)

But Markram and Miller resisted the flow of wickets, adding 76 runs off 60 balls for the fourth wicket. (Source: AP)

Markram hit six fours and a six to bring up his half-century off 38 balls. He survived two major chances. Virat Kohli dropped him in the deep off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 12th over, and Sharma missed an easy run-out thereafter. (Source: AP)

Miller reached his half-century off 40 deliveries, upping the ante with four fours and three sixes. (Source: AP)

Yadav finally held a catch to dismiss Markram, but it was too late. Ashwin also trapped Tristan Stubbs (6) lbw to make it 122-5. (Source: AP)