ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Ireland beat England by five runs on DLS

Ireland have caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by registering a five-run victory (DLS method) over England in Melbourne on October 26. (Source: AP)England were unable to gather much momentum during their chase of Ireland's decent total of 157 and will rue the fact they were five runs short of the par score when the rain hit late at the MCG. (Source: AP)The equation was 53 required from 33 deliveries when the players left the field and both teams would have been thinking they were well placed for victory when the rain started. (Source: AP)It was a well-deserved victory for Ireland and skipper Andy Balbirnie has to take much of the credit following his quickfire 62 from just 47 deliveries and some inspired bowling changes in reply. (Source: AP)England will now need to beat defending champions Australia in order to stand a chance of making it to the semifinal. (Source: AP)