ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Here are the records Rohit Sharma may break in this edition

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is among players who have been a part of every edition of the T20 World Cup, starting 2007. Rohit Sharma, one of the best T20 batters, is the leading Indian run-scorer in the T20 World Cups so far, with 847 runs in 33 matches. Let’s take a look at the records Rohit Sharma can break during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which is set to kick off on October 16. (Images: AFP)

Total Matches Played | Skipper Rohit Sharma has played a total of 33 matches so far. Sharma is all set to break the record of playing the most number of matches in T20 World Cups, which is currently held by Sri Lanka’s former player Tillakaratne Dilshan, who played a total of 35 matches in the tournaments. (Images: AFP)

Total Runs Scored | Sri Lanka’s former captain Mahela Jayawardene is currently the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. But Jayawardene’s record is under threat now from both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have scored a total of 847 and 845 runs, respectively, in T20 World Cups, so far. Australian skipper David Warner, who has scored 762 runs till now, may also dethrone Jayawardene. (Images: AFP)