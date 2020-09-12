Highest Grand Slam women singles titles | Check out the top 10 tennis players

American professional tennis player Serena Williams’ chase for 24th Grand Slam title to rewrite record books came to an end after losing to Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of US Open 2020 on September 10. Serena who had revolutionised women’s tennis with her powerful style had won 23 Grand Slam single titles to become the second female tennis player with most number of titles. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most successful female tennis player in the history to win the maximum number of Grand Slam singles titles. (Image: Getty Images)