Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Here are some pictures of India's Captain Cool

In 2007 Dhoni was awarded with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, in 2008 and 2009 won ICC ODI Player of the year (the first player to win the award twice), Padma Shri in 2009 and in 2018 President Ram Nath Kovind honoured him with Padma Bhushan.
MS Dhoni, the only captain in International Cricket to win all three ICC Limited-over trophies. On his 39th birthday on July 7, let’s take a look at the best photographs of a legendary career. (Image: Facebook @MSDhoni)
On 23 December 2004, Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. (Image: Reuters)
Indian batsman MS Dhoni runs in jubliation upon completing his century during the second one-day international between India and Pakistan at Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, April 5, 2005. India won the first one-day of the six match series on Sunday. (Image: Reuters)
India's wicketkeeper Mahandra Singh Dhoni along with his team mates, runs to the ground after refreshments break on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between India and Pakistan in Faisalabad, January 25, 2006. (Image: Reuters)
After winning the first World Cup win in 1983, Indian won the ICC World Twenty20 tournament by beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Johannesburg, September 24, 2007. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the ICC World Twenty20 trophy. (Image: Reuters)
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the winners' trophy after India won the two test cricket match series against England in Mohali December 23, 2008. (Image: Reuters)
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar sharing a joke with MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. (Image: Reuters)
On this day, MS Dhoni Becomes 1st Captain to Win All 3 ICC Trophies As India Claim Champions Trophy 2013. (Image: News18)
MS Dhoni also served in Indian Army during his time off and holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). (Image: News18)
MS Dhoni (L) and Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan. (Image: News18)
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. (Image: News18)
Dhoni played the most international matches as captain and holds the score of most number of stumping in International Cricket. (Image: News18)
In 2007 Dhoni was awarded with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, in 2008 and 2009 won ICC ODI Player of the year (the first player to win the award twice), Padma Shri in 2009 and in 2018 President Ram Nath Kovind honoured him with Padma Bhushan. (Image: News18)
(Image: News18 Creative & Reuters)
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 03:01 pm