In Pics: Sports world disrupted in 2020

Smoke from wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park in San Francisco as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on September 9, 2020. (Image: AP)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits balls into the stands after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on September 7, 2020. (Image: AP)

Leslie Amat, a Cuban triathlon athlete, swims in a pool with straps that keep her from advancing, under the watch of her trainer Dioseles Fernandez in the patio of her home in Havana, Cuba on Monday, April 20, 2020. Amat aims to classify for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics using improvised equipment helping her to train indoors, amid the quarantine put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Aide Choque, wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, jumps with her skateboard during a youth talent show in La Paz, Bolivia on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Young women called "Skates Imillas," using the Aymara word for girl Imilla, use traditional Indigenous clothing as a statement of pride of their Indigenous culture when riding their skateboards. (Image: AP)

New York Mets employees place cutouts of fans in the seats before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday on July 24, 2020, in New York. (Image: AP)

Riders pedal under a cloudy sky during the men's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Fans, standing on ladders from behind the fence, celebrate a goal as they watch a Czech first division match between Bohemians Prague and Zlin in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Amid restrictive measures that limit the number of soccer fans from attending the game, fans looked for innovative ways to watch the match during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

Cheer leaders perform to empty stands prior an opening baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Friday, June 19, 2020. Japan’s economy is opening cautiously, with social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, practices on his racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kanaan, along with other IndyCar drivers and NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson will compete in the series' inaugural virtual racing event Saturday. (Image: AP)

Mike Kim, left, and Jacob Zelaya cheer in their vehicle outside Dodger Stadium while watching the television broadcast of Game 1 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

Members of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Image: AP)

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning make their way down the Hillsborough River as they are greeted by fans during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions' boat parade on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Image: AP)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right, knocks the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the endzone on a fourth down during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Image: AP)

Gaelle Hermet of France catches the ball during the Women's Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between England and France at Twickenham stadium in London on , Saturday, November 21, 2020. (Image: AP)

Runners compete along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during the Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai, India on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Thousands of the city's residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged under-construction wooden ergometer at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on April 24, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Hussain to his home. Hussain made the wooden Ergometer which still doesn’t have cable and weights to properly work on. “It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like.” (Image: AP)

Selene Mirra, center, trains with her sisters, Aurora, left, and Sabrina in the living room of their home in Rome on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Selene, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (Image: AP)

Mourners embrace as they wait to see Diego Maradona lying in state outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. The Argentine soccer great who led his country to the 1986 World Cup died Wednesday at the age of 60. (Image: AP)

Mariah Stackhouse tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Newtown Square, Pa. (Image: AP)